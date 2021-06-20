 
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photo with Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor on Father's Day

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor on Sunday shared a never-before-seen photo with her father Randhir Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan to mark Father's Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress posted the adorable photo featuring herself, husband Saif Ali Khan and Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena dubbed his father and husband the ‘Superheroes’.

She posted the picture with caption “Superheroes #FathersDay” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

