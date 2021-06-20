Sonam Kapoor posts a heartfelt note for dad Anil Kapoor on Father’s Day

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared a heartfelt note for her dad Anil Kapoor on Father’s Day, saying ‘My father is nothing less than a hero in real life’.



Taking to Instagram, the Neerja actress posted a video based on throwback photos of her with dad Anil Kapoor and said “Celebrating days like these when you’re far away from your loved ones is awfully hard.”

“Growing up, I remember being in awe of my dad’s charm on celluloid — he was the hero of every movie, fighting bad guys and saving the world. To me, that is my lived reality.”

Sonam further said “My father is nothing less than a hero in real life — the one who strived and continues to strive for our “happily ever after..”.”

“And how blessed and lucky am I to get two such loving dads. Your childlike enthusiasm continues to surprise us all, even today.”

“Happy Father’s Day, my superheroes. Love you, miss you tonnes. Can’t wait to be around you guys @anilskapoor”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.