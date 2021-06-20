Burak Ozcivit shares a sweet photo with son from sets of 'Kurulus: Osman' on Father’s Day

 
Leading Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, posted sweet photos with son Karan Özçivit to mark Father’s Day.

Burak aka Osman took to Instagram and shared sweet photos with a lovely caption in Turkish which reads: “Happy fathers day my paşam... @karanozcivit” followed by a heart emoji.

Turkish people call their son ‘paşam’ (prince) with love.

The actor also delighted his millions of fans with a stunning photo with two-year-old son Karan from the sets of Kurulus: Osman.

He posted the picture with caption which reads: ‘Father and son’.


