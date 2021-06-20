Sindh governor assures CM of 'fullest assistance' from Centre ahead of monsoon spell

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. — APP/File

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has called upon Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to work together to ensure tragedies are averted during this year's monsoon rains, assuring him of the Centre's "fullest assistance" in the matter.

"The first spell of this year's monsoon is around the corner. Tragic incidents happened during the heavy rains last year [that have] left lessons for firm and coordinated preparedness prior to the monsoon," reads a letter written by Ismail to Shah, dated June 16.

Ismail said that since the chief minister heads the entire administrative affairs of the province, "prudent utilisation of every team member would be pivotal in ensuring effective preemptive measures".

He said that it is appreciable that the Supreme Court has issued directives for stormwater drains to be cleaned out and encroachments over the major nullahs of the city to be removed.

The governor said that the FWO-led operations in this regard will play an important role for better conditions this monsoon.

Speaking of the power utilities K-Electric, HESCO and SEPCO, which supply electricity to Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, he said that the three have been directed to utilise modern safety measures available to ensure people's protection.

He said they have also been instructed to not opt for "unnecessary long spells of load-shedding as a pretext in the name of preemptive safety measures".

Ismail said that the Administrator DHA and executive officers of all cantonment boards are "also advised to be cognizant of the situation and to take all possible measures for better drainage of storm water".

The governor said that "it is high time" and a need for every stakeholder to work to make Sindh a safer place for its inhabitants.

"I am confident that with a well-coordinated approach and untiring efforts of all relevant departments and agencies, we could make this monsoon a pleasant occurrence for our people Insha-Allah," Ismail wrote.

"On behalf of the Federal government, I assure you the fullest assistance and support of all the federal departments and authorities functioning in the province of Sindh to stand by the provincial government in the larger public interest," he added.



