Showbiz
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Jackie Shroff opens up about Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani's relationship

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Jackie Shroff opens up about Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s relationship

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff has opened up about son Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani’s relationship.

Talking to Indian media, the Bandhan actor said Tiger Shroff started dating at the age of 25.

Jackie Shroff, however, did not mention Disha Patani’s name.

The Radhe actor said "My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends.”

He further said “I have no idea what they (Tiger and Disha) have decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work.”

Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be dating, however, they have not officially confirmed their relationship.

Recently, Tiger celebrated the 29th birthday of Disha with an unseen dance video.


