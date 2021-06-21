Mira Rajput touches on parenting fights with Sahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the parenting fights she and Shahid Kapoor have had over parenting tactics.

Mira got candid during her interview with Kidsstoppress and was quoted saying,“It used to happen. But I am so happy that both of us are in sync. Because I feel co-parenting is really important and it’s absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane.”



“Because once you become one, you are a parent till the rest of your life. It’s an endless job but you don’t need to make it endless without any breaks, and that’s where co-parenting really helps.”

“And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that.”