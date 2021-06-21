 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Mira Rajput touches on parenting fights with Sahid Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Mira Rajput touches on parenting fights with Sahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the parenting fights she and Shahid Kapoor have had over parenting tactics.

Mira got candid during her interview with Kidsstoppress and was quoted saying,“It used to happen. But I am so happy that both of us are in sync. Because I feel co-parenting is really important and it’s absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane.”

“Because once you become one, you are a parent till the rest of your life. It’s an endless job but you don’t need to make it endless without any breaks, and that’s where co-parenting really helps.”

“And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that.”

More From Showbiz:

Muneeb Butt shares adorable snaps with daughter Amal Muneeb Butt

Muneeb Butt shares adorable snaps with daughter Amal Muneeb Butt
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares trailer of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares trailer of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’
Akshay Kumar returns to sets, begins shooting of ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Akshay Kumar returns to sets, begins shooting of ‘Raksha Bandhan’
Jackie Shroff opens up about Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s relationship

Jackie Shroff opens up about Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s relationship
Kapil Sharma shares first photo of son Trishaan on Father’s Day

Kapil Sharma shares first photo of son Trishaan on Father’s Day
Karan Johar addresses hope to teach Roohi, Yash ‘inclusivity, humanity’

Karan Johar addresses hope to teach Roohi, Yash ‘inclusivity, humanity’
Sara Ali Khan shares a rare childhood photo with ‘Abba’ to wish him on Father’s Day

Sara Ali Khan shares a rare childhood photo with ‘Abba’ to wish him on Father’s Day
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes his dad on Father’s Day

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes his dad on Father’s Day
Anushka Sharma celebrates Father's Day with 'exemplary men' in her life: See Photo

Anushka Sharma celebrates Father's Day with 'exemplary men' in her life: See Photo
Kareena Kapoor's new post is a hilarious nod to Cristiano Ronaldo: See photo

Kareena Kapoor's new post is a hilarious nod to Cristiano Ronaldo: See photo
Burak Ozcivit shares a sweet photo with son from sets of 'Kurulus: Osman' on Father’s Day

Burak Ozcivit shares a sweet photo with son from sets of 'Kurulus: Osman' on Father’s Day
Shekhar Suman 'feels orphaned and devastated' after mother's demise

Shekhar Suman 'feels orphaned and devastated' after mother's demise

Latest

view all