Karachi police detain multiple for protesting against Gujjar Nullah evictions outside Bilawal House

Protestors had gathered near Bilawal House in Clifton area of Karachi with placards.

The group included women and children.

Police says protestors were later released.

Multiple protestors were detained by police after affectees of the Gujjar Nullah encroachment demolition and activists demonstrated outside the Bilawal House in Karachi on Monday.

Protestors, including women and children, held placards in their hands as they chanted slogans and spoke out against the Gujjar Nullah evictions near Bilawal House.

Police had already barricaded the roads leading to the Bilawal House. However, when the protestors tried removing those barricades, police stopped them from doing so and arrested multiple people.

The police later released the protestors and the demonstration was called off after the episode.

Authorities launch operation against Gujjar nullah encroachments

Last year, an operation to remove encroachments along the Gujjar Nullah was launched, a week after heavy rains devastated the city and flooded residential areas.

Authorities had removed commercial encroachments, such as cattle markets and parking spots alongside the Gujjar nullah to ensure the drain does not get clogged in the future.