 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi police detain multiple for protesting against Gujjar Nullah evictions outside Bilawal House

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

  • Protestors had gathered near Bilawal House in Clifton area of Karachi with placards. 
  • The group included women and children.
  • Police says protestors were later released.

Multiple protestors were detained by police after affectees of the Gujjar Nullah encroachment demolition and activists demonstrated outside the Bilawal House in Karachi on Monday.

Protestors, including women and children, held placards in their hands as they chanted slogans and spoke out against the Gujjar Nullah evictions near Bilawal House. 

Police had already barricaded the roads leading to the Bilawal House. However, when the protestors tried removing those barricades, police stopped them from doing so and arrested multiple people.

Read more: Supreme Court orders removal of all encroachments from government land in Karachi

The police later released the protestors and the demonstration was called off after the episode. 

Authorities launch operation against Gujjar nullah encroachments

Last year, an operation to remove encroachments along the Gujjar Nullah was launched, a week after heavy rains devastated the city and flooded residential areas.

Authorities had removed commercial encroachments, such as cattle markets and parking spots alongside the Gujjar nullah to ensure the drain does not get clogged in the future. 

More From Pakistan:

Gen Bajwa, Azerbaijan president discuss military cooperation, regional issues

Gen Bajwa, Azerbaijan president discuss military cooperation, regional issues
If a woman will wear very few clothes, it will have an impact on men, says PM Imran Khan

If a woman will wear very few clothes, it will have an impact on men, says PM Imran Khan
Watch: PM Imran Khan drives around different areas of Islamabad

Watch: PM Imran Khan drives around different areas of Islamabad
PM Imran Khan demands action against AIG Hyderabad, accuses him of misusing powers

PM Imran Khan demands action against AIG Hyderabad, accuses him of misusing powers
I am neither Taliban's spokesperson nor their lawyer: FM Qureshi

I am neither Taliban's spokesperson nor their lawyer: FM Qureshi
PPP's Mandokhel moves court to register case against Dr Firdous Awan

PPP's Mandokhel moves court to register case against Dr Firdous Awan
Video: Karachi man attacked by pet dogs in DHA Phase 6

Video: Karachi man attacked by pet dogs in DHA Phase 6
Senior Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Usman Kakar passes away

Senior Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Usman Kakar passes away
Gwadar’s first university missing from budget 2021-22

Gwadar’s first university missing from budget 2021-22
Lahore court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz in sugar scandal case

Lahore court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz in sugar scandal case
Mufti Aziz ur Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student: police

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student: police
Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 68th birthday is being celebrated today

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 68th birthday is being celebrated today

Latest

view all