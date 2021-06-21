 
Monday Jun 21 2021
Gen Bajwa, Azerbaijan president discuss military cooperation, regional issues

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Photo: ISPR
  • Gen Bajwa is on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan. 
  • Gen Bajwa meets Azerbaijan president, minister of defence. 
  • Azerbaijan thanks Gen Bajwa for Pakistan's support on international forums. 

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday held talks with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyez and Col. Gen. Hasanov Zakir Oglu, Minister of Defence. 

The army chief, on his two-day official visit to the country, held talks with the dignitaries at Baku. During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields were discussed. 

Pakistan and Azerbaijan share common values based on rich cultural, religious and historical affinities and have tremendous geo-strategic significance/potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced cooperation at all forums, said the army chief. 

Gen Bajwa lso expressed Pakistan Army’s desire to further enhance bilateral military cooperation and regional partnership between the two countries.

The dignitaries thanked the army chief for Pakistan's support to Azerbaijan at international forums.

Earlier on arrival at the Ministry of Defence, the army chief was also presented a Guard-of-Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.

