pakistan
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
PM Imran Khan wants FIA officials punished for allegedly ignoring harassment complaint

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a Pakistan Citizens' Portal ceremony. Photo: File

  • PM Imran Khan orders suspension of FIA officials for ignoring woman's repeated complaints. 
  • The woman had complained about being harassed to the FIA five times from December 16, 2019 to June 13, 2021. 
  • After the FIA took no action on the complaint, she attempted suicide. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime  Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered the suspension of officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly ignoring the harassment complaints of a woman. 

The woman had lodged a complaint with the Pakistan Citizen Portal after after the FIA did not take action on her grievances. The woman, as per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had lodged harassment complaints five times from December 16, 2019 to June 13, 2021.

The woman had quit her job at a university due to the incessant harassment and complained to the FIA. Over the latter's alleged inaction, she attempted to take her life. 

The PM Office said despite reopening the complaint twice, the FIA failed to fulfill its responsibility.

Ordering DG FIA to suspend the concerned officials, PM Khan ordered an impartial inquiry into the incident and promised that she will get justice. 

He stressed on the FIA to provide relief to the woman at the earliest, saying that no complaint should be ignored.

The Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit in this regard issued a letter to the DG FIA for an inquiry of the officials concerned.

The inquiry report will be submitted to the prime minister on July 20, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

