 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Sports Desk

Shoaib Akhtar appointed ambassador to Motorway Police

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar pictured with Motorway and Highway Police Inspector-General Kaleem Iman and his team. In the picture, Akhtar is seen accepting a shield from the Motorway Police. Photo: Twitter/ Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar, notoriously known as the Rawalpindi Express, is now an ambassador for the Motorway Police of Pakistan, he announced on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday.

The 45-year-old posted a picture of himself with Motorway and Highway Police Inspector-General Kaleem Iman and his team. In the picture, Akhtar is seen accepting a shield from the Motorway Police.

The cricketer announced to his followers that he was proud to be an ambassador to the Motorway Police of Pakistan and promised to take up the task of raising awareness about traffic laws and road safety.

“Will InshAllah play my part in creating awareness about road safety and informing people about traffic laws," he wrote.

His fans also took to the comments section to congratulate the cricketer and wish him luck.

More From Sports:

Inside story: Why did Younis Khan part ways with PCB?

Inside story: Why did Younis Khan part ways with PCB?
Ehsan Mani calls PM Imran Khan to discuss his 'future with PCB'

Ehsan Mani calls PM Imran Khan to discuss his 'future with PCB'
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan parts ways with team

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan parts ways with team
Watch post-match analysis: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings

Watch post-match analysis: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
PSL 2021 Eliminator 1: Peshawar Zalmi knockout Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 Eliminator 1: Peshawar Zalmi knockout Karachi Kings
IND vs NZ: Rain washes away Day 4 of WTC final

IND vs NZ: Rain washes away Day 4 of WTC final
Despite warnings, up to 10,000 spectators allowed at Tokyo 2020 venues

Despite warnings, up to 10,000 spectators allowed at Tokyo 2020 venues
PSL 2021 Eliminator 1: Defending champions Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi today

PSL 2021 Eliminator 1: Defending champions Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi today
PSL 2021: Multan Sultans qualify for final after vanquishing Islamabad United

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans qualify for final after vanquishing Islamabad United
PSL 2021 qualifier: Table toppers Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans today

PSL 2021 qualifier: Table toppers Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans today
‘My heart goes out to Shahnawaz Dahani’: Shoaib Akhter

‘My heart goes out to Shahnawaz Dahani’: Shoaib Akhter
Japan olympic organisers decide on domestic spectators for Tokyo Games 2020 today

Japan olympic organisers decide on domestic spectators for Tokyo Games 2020 today

Latest

view all