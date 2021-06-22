Shoaib Akhtar appointed ambassador to Motorway Police

Shoaib Akhtar pictured with Motorway and Highway Police Inspector-General Kaleem Iman and his team. In the picture, Akhtar is seen accepting a shield from the Motorway Police. Photo: Twitter/ Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar, notoriously known as the Rawalpindi Express, is now an ambassador for the Motorway Police of Pakistan, he announced on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday.



The 45-year-old posted a picture of himself with Motorway and Highway Police Inspector-General Kaleem Iman and his team. In the picture, Akhtar is seen accepting a shield from the Motorway Police.



The cricketer announced to his followers that he was proud to be an ambassador to the Motorway Police of Pakistan and promised to take up the task of raising awareness about traffic laws and road safety.

“Will InshAllah play my part in creating awareness about road safety and informing people about traffic laws," he wrote.

His fans also took to the comments section to congratulate the cricketer and wish him luck.

