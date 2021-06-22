PTI MNA Tahir Sadiq questions govt on budget 2021-22

MNA from Attock asks if govt will impose new taxes or take loans to cover budget deficit.

Tahir Sadiq warns if bureaucracy and corruption are not controlled then PTI will not be able to win next elections.

MNA says unelected people around PM Imran Khan do not want a change.

PTI lawmaker Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq on Tuesday raised questions relating to budget 2021-22, wondering how the Imran Khan-led government will overcome the Rs3 trillion deficit.

“How will you cover the deficit, which has amounted to over Rs3 trillion? Will you impose new taxes or obtain more loans?” asked Sadiq during a session of the National Assembly.

Sadiq, the PTI's MNA from Attock, said PM Imran Khan was trying to bring about a positive change in Pakistan. However, he added that a group of unelected people, who have "surrounded" him, do not want change.

The lawmaker wondered how such people can bring about change when they failed in their bid to muster popular support and win an election.

“If bureaucracy and corruption are not controlled then we [PTI] will not be able to win the next elections,” Sadiq warned.

Government targets 4.8% growth in 'people-friendly' budget

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the budget 2021-22 in front of Parliament.

The finance minister was greeted by jeers from the Opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the finance minister by laughing loudly as he praised PM Imran Khan's economic initiatives.

Undeterred and aided by a pair of earphones that allowed him to drown out the ruckus around him, Tarin announced that the total outlay of the budget for the upcoming year had been kept at Rs8,478 billion, with the tax target set at an ambitious Rs5,829 billion.