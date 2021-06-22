 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

PTI MNA Tahir Sadiq questions govt on budget 2021-22

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

  • MNA from Attock asks if govt will impose new taxes or take loans to cover budget deficit.
  • Tahir Sadiq warns if bureaucracy and corruption are not controlled then PTI will not be able to win next elections. 
  • MNA says unelected people around PM Imran Khan do not want a change.

PTI lawmaker Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq on Tuesday raised questions relating to budget 2021-22, wondering how the Imran Khan-led government will overcome the Rs3 trillion deficit. 

“How will you cover the deficit, which has amounted to over Rs3 trillion? Will you impose new taxes or obtain more loans?” asked Sadiq during a session of the National Assembly. 

Sadiq, the PTI's MNA from Attock, said PM Imran Khan was trying to bring about a positive change in Pakistan. However, he added that a group of unelected people, who have "surrounded" him, do not want change. 

The lawmaker wondered how such people can bring about change when they failed in their bid to muster popular support and win an election. 

Read more: How will the new budget affect the common citizen?

“If bureaucracy and corruption are not controlled then we [PTI] will not be able to win the next elections,” Sadiq warned.

Government targets 4.8% growth in 'people-friendly' budget 

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the budget 2021-22 in front of Parliament.

The finance minister was greeted by jeers from the Opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the finance minister by laughing loudly as he praised PM Imran Khan's economic initiatives.

Undeterred and aided by a pair of earphones that allowed him to drown out the ruckus around him, Tarin announced that the total outlay of the budget for the upcoming year had been kept at Rs8,478 billion, with the tax target set at an ambitious Rs5,829 billion. 

More From Pakistan:

SC summons PPP office-bearer for insulting remarks about chief justice

SC summons PPP office-bearer for insulting remarks about chief justice
Kashif Zameer, accused of deceiving Ertugral’s Engin Altan, gets bail

Kashif Zameer, accused of deceiving Ertugral’s Engin Altan, gets bail
Dressing and rape, sexual abuse have nothing to do with each other: Bilawal responds to PM Imran Khan

Dressing and rape, sexual abuse have nothing to do with each other: Bilawal responds to PM Imran Khan
PPP, PML-N want to keep overseas Pakistanis out of election process: Fawad Chaudhry

PPP, PML-N want to keep overseas Pakistanis out of election process: Fawad Chaudhry
Shahbaz Sharif appears before FIA for questioning in sugar scandal probe

Shahbaz Sharif appears before FIA for questioning in sugar scandal probe
Faisalabad man kills wife for moving court for divorce: police

Faisalabad man kills wife for moving court for divorce: police
PM Imran Khan postpones UK visit

PM Imran Khan postpones UK visit
PM Imran Khan wants FIA officials punished for allegedly ignoring harassment complaint

PM Imran Khan wants FIA officials punished for allegedly ignoring harassment complaint
Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Rawalpindi

Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Rawalpindi
Karachi records coronavirus positivity ratio at 8.51%

Karachi records coronavirus positivity ratio at 8.51%
CNG stations in Sindh to remain closed for a week from today

CNG stations in Sindh to remain closed for a week from today
PTI leaders jump to PM Imran Khan's defence after his comments linking temptation to women's dressing

PTI leaders jump to PM Imran Khan's defence after his comments linking temptation to women's dressing

Latest

view all