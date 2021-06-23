Nafisa Shah hits out at Fawad Chaudhry over ECP remarks

PPP lawmaker Nafisa Shah has criticised information minister Fawad Chaudhry for criticising the ECP, saying that his statements were an attack on the institution.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Chaudhry had lashed out at the ECP, telling it that the Parliament was supreme and will decide the election process.

"Through such statements, an attempt is being made to debilitate the election commission," Shah said of the information minister's criticism.

"The Election Commission is an indepdendent, autonomous and constitutional institution," the PPP lawmaker added.

Shah said her party stands with the ECP and overseas Pakistanis. She also said the PPP completely backs the legislation for free, fair and transparent elections.

Shah said the ECP had unmasked the government's efforts to weaken the electoral system in Pakistan.

"We will not let the government's conspiracy succeed," she vowed.

Earlier, Chaudhry had hit out in the press conference at the ECP, saying that it could not question the Parliament about laws.

The minister had said that it was the right of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to interpret any piece of legislation.