Blast in Lahore's Johar Town injures 5

LAHORE: An explosion occurred in a house in Lahore's Johar Town area, leaving five people injured, Geo News reported Wednesday.

According to the report, rescue and bomb disposal teams have reached the site of the incident, while according to witnesses, the glass windows of nearby houses and buildings have been shattered.

Rescue officials say five people have sustained injuries and have been shifted to Lahore's Jinnah Hospital via private cars and auto-rickshaws.



The sound of the blast was so loud that it was heard in faraway areas.

More to follow.