pakistan
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Ahmed Faraz

Blast in Lahore's Johar Town injures 5

By
Ahmed Faraz

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

LAHORE: An explosion occurred in a house in Lahore's Johar Town area, leaving five people injured, Geo News reported Wednesday.

According to the report, rescue and bomb disposal teams have reached the site of the incident, while according to witnesses, the glass windows of nearby houses and buildings have been shattered. 

Rescue officials say five people have sustained injuries and have been shifted to Lahore's Jinnah Hospital via private cars and auto-rickshaws. 

The sound of the blast was so loud that it was heard in faraway areas.  

More to follow.

Govt of Pakistan, Facebook collaborate to fight COVID-19 misinformation

Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan

Biden not engaging with Pakistan on Afghan problem is a major disaster in the making: US senator

Pakistan: Climate change causing rise in sea level, frequent cyclones, say experts

Nafisa Shah hits out at Fawad Chaudhry over ECP remarks

No approval from Ulema required in approving science textbooks, clarifies Education Ministry

Pakistan asks American TV why PM Imran Khan's interview was censored

Pakistan calls on UN high commissioner to take notice of rights abuses in India

Jemima responds to PM Imran Khan's comment on women's dressing

Pervaiz Elahi, Asif Zardari all praise for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

OBL a thing of the past, my focus is on the future: Qureshi on former Al-Qaeda chief

Three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman get interim bail in sexual assault case

