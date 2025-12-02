Forces kill seven terrorists in two North Waziristan operations

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen in this undated image. — Reuters/File

Security forces have gunned down seven terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district in two separate operations, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in the Mir Ali area.

During the conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the Indian-proxy Fitna al-Khawarij’s location, and after an intense fire exchange, six terrorists were “sent to hell”, the ISPR added.

Another IBO was conducted in the Spinwam area, and in an ensuing fire exchange, one more militant was effectively neutralised by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian-sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, law enforcement agencies, and the target killing of innocent civilians.

The sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji found in the area as a relentless counter terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” by security forces and LEAs will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Terrorist attacks have seen a sharp increase in Pakistan, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban regime came into power.

A police report noted that KP alone recorded over 600 terror incidents, in which at least 79 police personnel were martyred alongside 138 civilians, during the first eight months of 2025.

Pakistan has time and again called on the Afghan Taliban regime in Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by terrorists against Pakistan, and the issue recently resulted in heightened tensions featuring cross-border attacks by the Afghan side, resulting in retaliation from Pakistani forces as well.