Islamabad teen with 'links to judiciary' remanded into police custody after crash kills two women

Driver allegedly discarded mobile phone after collision.

Medical test ordered to determine suspect’s age.

ISLAMABAD: A teenage boy, whose father is said to be associated with the judiciary, was sent on a four-day physical remand on Tuesday after his car fatally hit a scooter carrying two women at Islamabad's Secretariat Chowk on Shahrah-e-Dastoor.

Police said the car collided with the scooter, killing both women on the spot. The driver was arrested immediately after the incident and later produced before the court.

During the hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that the suspect did not possess a national identity card or a driving licence at the time of arrest.

According to the prosecutor, the teenager claimed his CNIC had already been made, but he did not have it on him.

The court was also told that, by the suspect’s own statement, he had been recording a video on his mobile phone moments before the crash. The prosecutor added that the boy threw away his phone right after the incident, and investigators were still trying to recover it.

Police further informed the court that a medical test was required to confirm the suspect’s exact age.

Following the arguments, the judge handed the accused over to the police on a four-day physical remand for further investigation.