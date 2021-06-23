 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Kartik Aaryan announces his next film

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has announced his next film Satyanarayan Ki Katha, a story close to his heart.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal actor shared a video and announced his next film.

Satyanarayan Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will hit the cinemas in 2022.

He posted the video with caption “A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha” followed by a heart emoji.

Kartik further said “A special film with special people #SajidNadiadwala sir, @sameervidwans.”


