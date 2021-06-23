Lahore seminary sexual abuse case: Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, student undergo medical examination

Accused Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman behind bars. Picture Punjab IG Inam Ghani.

Medical examination of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, accused of sexually abusing a student, and seminary student conducted by Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

Police say DNA details of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman added to databank.

Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman had earlier confessed to sexually abusing his student during a police interrogation.

LAHORE: The medical examinations of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, who is the accused in a sexual abuse case - and the survivor have been conducted by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), the police said Wednesday.



A video showing Rehman sexually abusing a seminary student went viral on social media last week.

The student had said Rehman sexually abused him, while the cleric's sons started blackmailing and threatening to kill him. "If justice is not done, I will commit suicide," the survivor had said in the FIR.

The cleric was later arrested during a raid in Mianwali on Sunday and remanded to police custody for four days in the case filed at a Lahore police station. He will be presented again before a court tomorrow (Thursday).

The medical exams were done on court orders. The police said the reports will be shared in a few days.

The DNA information of the accused has also been added to the PFSA databank.

Mufti Azizur Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student

Once police registered a case against Aziz, he fled from the madrassa he was working at to avoid arrest and sought refuge at the houses of some of his students. The police said Aziz went into hiding in different areas, including Township, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Mianwali.

They said that Aziz and his sons were traced via their mobile phone locations. They were hiding in Mianwali when the police finally arrested them.

On Monday, the police said that he "confessed to his crime during interrogation".

According to the police, Aziz, the former superintendent of the Jamia Manzor Al-Islamia in Lahore Cantt, confessed that the viral video showed him and said it was "stealthily filmed" by his student.

The cleric also confessed that he had lured the student with passing marks in exams and had later sexually abused him. He also said that once the video went viral, he was fearful of the repercussions.

Aziz told the police that his sons had threatened the student and told him not to speak to anyone about it. However, despite the threats, the student went ahead and posted the video online.

The cleric also said that he issued a video statement because he did not want to leave the madrassa, adding that following the video leak, the administration of the madrassa urged him to leave his job.