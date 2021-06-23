 
Arrow's Stephen Amell forced out of flight after screaming at wife

Stephen Amell was forced out of a flight in Texas after he allegedly screamed at his wife in front of the plane passengers.

According to TMZ, the Arrow actor appeared to be intoxicated and his wife Cassandra Jean had her head buried her face embarrassment during the incident.

Sources told the outlet that a flight attendant consistently requested him to lower his voice but he refused which eventually prompted an air marshal and 3 other attendants to escort him.

The outlet added that “his wife and their companions ended up flying back to L.A. without him”.

Furthermore, Delta Airlines, which was the flight the actor was on, confirmed that their flight was delayed due to an unruly passenger.

