Thursday Jun 24 2021
Meghan, Harry denied using 'Earl of Dumbarton' title for Archie as it contained 'dumb'

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Meghan, Harry thought Archie could get picked on because of his title, as it contained 'dumb'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned down the title of 'Earl of Dumbarton' for Archie, as they thought it was a jab at their son. 

The bombshell detail was uncovered by a source who told Telegraph that the Sussexes thought he could get picked on because of his title, as it contained 'dumb.'

“They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word ‘dumb’. They were worried about how that might look," the source said.

Another insider claimed, “It wasn’t just Meghan who pointed out the potential pitfalls, it also bothered Harry.”

In their explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said Archie was denied the title of Prince after birth. 

She said: “In those months when I was pregnant we have in tandem the conversation of, you won’t be given security, not going to be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

