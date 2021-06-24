 
Showbiz
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Web Desk

Mommy Alert: Hira Mani exudes important mother duties amid US trip

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Actor Hira Mani might be on a vacation to the US right now, but she is certainly not taking a break from her duties as a mother.

The mother-of-two took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a special bonding moment with her son while helping him wear shoes.

The MPTH star, who never shies away from pampering her kids, believes that a woman's duties as a mother come first, even if she is a celebrity.

"Mommy Alert. Heroine houn yaa Phir Doctor mother is always a mother that’s it period" captioned Hira alongside her photo in a blue floral outfit.

Hira also went on to thank her friend for capturing the precious moment. "My friend captured the best moment of my life @syedamehjabeen thanks."

Take a look:



