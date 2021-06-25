Shah Rukh Khan returns to work, resumes shooting of ‘Pathan’

 
Showbiz
Friday Jun 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly returned to work and resumed shooting of his upcoming film Pathan, that also featuring Deepika Padukone.

The Times of India, citing a source, reported that shooting of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathan has resumed after the lockdown in Mumbai.

The report further says intense shooting schedule awaits Khan, who seems to have started the shoot first at the YRF studio in Mumbai.

It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s car was spotted alongside film director Siddharth Anand’s car outside the sets of ‘Pathan’ and this confirms the superstar has resumed the shooting.

According to Pinkvilla, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will join Khan in a few days.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating 29 years in the Bollywood today.

