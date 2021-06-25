 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi's coronavirus infection rate hits 11.46%

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Karachi recorded a coronavirus positivity ratio of 11.46% in the last 24 hours, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said Friday.

The spokesperson said Karachi registered 404 cases, with an infection rate of 11.46%, while Hyderabad recorded 15 infections, taking its positivity ratio to 4.11%.

The remaining districts of Sindh recorded 178 cases, translating into an infection rate of 2.02%, the spokesperson for the province's health department said.

Related items

The metropolis's infection rate was at 8.21% a day earlier, while it hit an alarming 13.81% two days back, according to the data shared by the health department.

The rise to a double digit positivity ratio in Karachi comes two weeks after the Sindh government decided to ease certain curbs that were in place to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

An announcement in this regard was made on June 6.

Schools

Schools and educational institutions, for classes IX and above, all reopened on June 7. The Sindh government has made it mandatory for all teachers and staffers to get vaccinated. But the vaccination drive hit a snag with shortages in supplies of vaccines.

Pakistan has since received shipments of Sinovac to replenish stocks and more doses are expected next week.

Opening of markets, shops

Shops and markets have been allowed to remain open till 8pm instead of 6pm. The chief minister said that all shopkeepers and staffers must get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

"After 14 days, the vaccination certificates of all staff members and shopkeepers will be randomly checked," the chief minister said.

Restaurants

Restaurants have been allowed to open outdoor dining until 12am, while ensuring that there is sufficient distance between people sitting in the outdoor areas.

Earlier, the provincial government had imposed a complete ban on both indoor and outdoor dining due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Beaches

The provincial government also decided to reopen beaches, including Sea View for recreational purposes.

Horrific video footage emerged last Sunday when people thronged the beaches, the entire coastline densely packed, despite the government's warning to continue to maintain precautions, including social distancing.

Salons

All salons and beauty parlours are now allowed to operate under strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Marriage halls

Marriage halls and outdoor weddings were said at the time to reopen in two weeks and also reopened this Monday.

More From Pakistan:

FIA arrests two Chinese nationals for staying illegally in Pakistan

FIA arrests two Chinese nationals for staying illegally in Pakistan
Pakistan will complete FATF's anti-money laundering plan in 12 months: Hammad Azhar

Pakistan will complete FATF's anti-money laundering plan in 12 months: Hammad Azhar
Modi's meeting with Kashmiri leadership nothing but a 'drama': FM Qureshi

Modi's meeting with Kashmiri leadership nothing but a 'drama': FM Qureshi
After successful negotiation with govt, Oil Tankers Association ends strike

After successful negotiation with govt, Oil Tankers Association ends strike
FATF lauds Pakistan's progress, but says last remaining action item should be addressed

FATF lauds Pakistan's progress, but says last remaining action item should be addressed
We are not waiting for Joe Biden's call, says Moeed Yusuf

We are not waiting for Joe Biden's call, says Moeed Yusuf
Will Pakistan exit the FATF grey list? Verdict to be announced today

Will Pakistan exit the FATF grey list? Verdict to be announced today
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Fourth wave could emerge in July, warns Asad Umar

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Fourth wave could emerge in July, warns Asad Umar
Pakistan to produce its own coronavirus vaccine soon: UVAS professor

Pakistan to produce its own coronavirus vaccine soon: UVAS professor
Budget 2021-22: In final debate session, govt announces adjusted revenue measures, spending plans

Budget 2021-22: In final debate session, govt announces adjusted revenue measures, spending plans
Terrorists attack FC vehicle in Balochistan's Sibi, five soldiers martyred: ISPR

Terrorists attack FC vehicle in Balochistan's Sibi, five soldiers martyred: ISPR
PM Imran Khan was informed about meeting with Asif Zardari: Pervaiz Elahi

PM Imran Khan was informed about meeting with Asif Zardari: Pervaiz Elahi

Latest

view all