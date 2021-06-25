Karachi's coronavirus infection rate hits 11.46%

Karachi recorded a coronavirus positivity ratio of 11.46% in the last 24 hours, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said Friday.



The spokesperson said Karachi registered 404 cases, with an infection rate of 11.46%, while Hyderabad recorded 15 infections, taking its positivity ratio to 4.11%.

The remaining districts of Sindh recorded 178 cases, translating into an infection rate of 2.02%, the spokesperson for the province's health department said.

The metropolis's infection rate was at 8.21% a day earlier, while it hit an alarming 13.81% two days back, according to the data shared by the health department.



The rise to a double digit positivity ratio in Karachi comes two weeks after the Sindh government decided to ease certain curbs that were in place to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

An announcement in this regard was made on June 6.

Schools

Schools and educational institutions, for classes IX and above, all reopened on June 7. The Sindh government has made it mandatory for all teachers and staffers to get vaccinated. But the vaccination drive hit a snag with shortages in supplies of vaccines.

Pakistan has since received shipments of Sinovac to replenish stocks and more doses are expected next week.

Opening of markets, shops

Shops and markets have been allowed to remain open till 8pm instead of 6pm. The chief minister said that all shopkeepers and staffers must get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

"After 14 days, the vaccination certificates of all staff members and shopkeepers will be randomly checked," the chief minister said.

Restaurants

Restaurants have been allowed to open outdoor dining until 12am, while ensuring that there is sufficient distance between people sitting in the outdoor areas.

Earlier, the provincial government had imposed a complete ban on both indoor and outdoor dining due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Beaches

The provincial government also decided to reopen beaches, including Sea View for recreational purposes.

Horrific video footage emerged last Sunday when people thronged the beaches, the entire coastline densely packed, despite the government's warning to continue to maintain precautions, including social distancing.

Salons

All salons and beauty parlours are now allowed to operate under strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Marriage halls

Marriage halls and outdoor weddings were said at the time to reopen in two weeks and also reopened this Monday.