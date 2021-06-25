 
Showbiz
Friday Jun 25 2021
Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra honors bother in birthday tribute post

Web Desk

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Parineeti Chopra honors bother in birthday tribute post

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra recently shared a loving birthday tribute to her ‘toothless, sensitive, cute” brother Shivang Chopra.

The actor shared the note alongside family photos and videos in an Instagram post that read, “The kind who will hide little notes for me to find, the kind who will spell my name in socks just to make me laugh, the kind who will act like an idiot on a London escalator, the kind who will crack the lamestttt jokes and then laugh at them himself;"

"Can you believe this toothless, sensitive, cute little child is a 27 year old doctor? Aaaaah. My heart is full. Happy bday Shaangluuu. You grow a year older and wiser today, and I am proud to say you show every little sign of it”.

She wrapped up the tribute by adding, “What more to say except - I charge $500 per compliment, please make the transfer within 3 working days. Thanks and regards.”

Check it out below:


