Gigi Hadid opens up on the ‘love and patience’ that comes with motherhood

Gigi Hadid said while motherhood does get challenging, she still thinks it is all worth it

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is making sure the beauty secrets within her family get carried on through her daughter Khai.

During a chat with Harper’s Bazaar, the 26-year-old fashion icon spoke about the immense experience and knowledge she has gained from her extensive modeling career and all the lessons she will be teaching her daughter as she grows up.

"I think I'll teach Khai to keep it simple when it comes to makeup, like my mom [Yolanda Hadid] taught me," said Gigi, adding there are quite a few more tips and tricks her and Zayn Malik’s little girl will be learning as she grows up.

"My mom never really gave me advice on, like, what to do with my skincare or makeup, but I definitely watched her enough to learn,” said Gigi.

"She had a very simple, natural take on skincare. She didn't overdo it with product, and I feel like I've taken that on, where I think less is more. Doing too much for my skin or beauty routine can make it more complicated, and sometimes my skin can't handle it,” she added.

Speaking about her special fragrances, the model shared: "I have certain ones that I always go back to, but I'm definitely open to try new ones. But also during the day, I tend to wear lighter fragrances or mix. Then at night is when I like to bring out the stronger, deeper, more complex scents."

She went on to reveal that during her mom duties, she keeps the routine to a minimum, sticking to the basics only.

Talking about motherhood, Hadid said while it does get challenging, she still thinks it is all worth it.

"It's all my favorite, even if it gets hard at times. You have so much patience and unconditional love that comes with motherhood. It's just fun to watch her grow and learn every day. And she makes me so proud. It's funny how even the smallest things are exciting,” she added.