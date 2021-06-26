WhatsApp disables waveform voice messages on Android

WhatsApp recently launched a new user interface feature that replaces the typical line in the voice message bubble with a waveform.



The feature was only available for beta users but had to be removed temporarily when users complained about the new feature.

Photo: Courtesy WABetaInfo

The users felt that the interface was nice. However, they said navigating through the voice message was not possible using the seek bar.



In addition, the users also raised concerns that the colour of the voice form wasn’t visible in dark mode.

Due to the constructive feedback from beta users, WhatsApp decided to temporarily remove the feature.

However, WABetaInfo says they are confident that WhatsApp will release this feature again after conducting necessary fixes.

The WhatsApp beta update was available for Android 2.21.13.17.