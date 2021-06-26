 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp disables waveform voice messages on Android

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

WhatsApp recently launched a new user interface feature that replaces the typical line in the voice message bubble with a waveform.

The feature was only available for beta users but had to be removed temporarily when users complained about the new feature.

Photo: Courtesy WABetaInfo

The users felt that the interface was nice. However, they said navigating through the voice message was not possible using the seek bar.

In addition, the users also raised concerns that the colour of the voice form wasn’t visible in dark mode.

Read more: WhatsApp will soon be available on multiple devices without internet connection

Due to the constructive feedback from beta users, WhatsApp decided to temporarily remove the feature.

However, WABetaInfo says they are confident that WhatsApp will release this feature again after conducting necessary fixes.

The WhatsApp beta update was available for Android 2.21.13.17.

More From Sci-Tech:

Avatar hopes for rare success with a gaming tie-in

Avatar hopes for rare success with a gaming tie-in
Study finds dinosaurs existed in ancient wintery Arctic

Study finds dinosaurs existed in ancient wintery Arctic

Pakistani nuclear scientists win international awards

Pakistani nuclear scientists win international awards
WhatsApp to introduce ‘view once’ feature for pictures, videos soon

WhatsApp to introduce ‘view once’ feature for pictures, videos soon
Mariam Nusrat, a Forbes Next 1000 entrepreneur, is transforming the world with games for social change

Mariam Nusrat, a Forbes Next 1000 entrepreneur, is transforming the world with games for social change
WhatsApp will soon be available on multiple devices without internet connection

WhatsApp will soon be available on multiple devices without internet connection
Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight

Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight
Snapchat putting brakes on controversial 'speed filter' feature

Snapchat putting brakes on controversial 'speed filter' feature
China set to launch first crew to new space station

China set to launch first crew to new space station
Spotify launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse competitor

Spotify launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse competitor
India claims Twitter ignoring new rules as feud escalates

India claims Twitter ignoring new rules as feud escalates
Amazon cloud game service Luna opens to US Prime members

Amazon cloud game service Luna opens to US Prime members

Latest

view all