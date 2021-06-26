Shah Rukh Khan reveals his unregistered childhood name

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has disclosed his unregistered childhood name, saying his grandmother had named him Abdur Rehman.



According to Indian media, the Dilwale actor revealed this on The Anupam Kher Show recently.

Responding to Anupam Kher’s question, Shah Rukh Khan said ‘My maternal grandmother had named me Abdur Rehman in my childhood.”

He continued “The name wasn't registered anywhere but she wanted me to accept the name Abdur Rehman”.

King Khan further said that his father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan had named him Shah Rukh Khan while his sister as Lala Rukh.

The actor also described the meaning of Shah Rukh, saying it means 'prince-like face'.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has resumed shooting of film Pathan, also starring Deepika Padukone.