Saturday Jun 26 2021
From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh: Celebs who attended Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh: Celebs who attended Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

Bollywood big-wigs gathered together Friday night to celebrate the birthday bash of actor Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun's star-studded birthday, which was hosted at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar and more.

Bestfriend Ranveer Singh attended the bash in neon green upper sans Deepika Padukone. Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh entered the hotel hand in hand.

Half-sister Khushi Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor were also spotted entering the hotel. Khushi slipped into a black top for the occasion while Anshula donned a blueprinted long dress.

Half-sister Janhvi Kapoor also sent special wishes for her beloved 'bhaiya' on Instagram ahead of the party.

"You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya," she captioned alongside a photo of Arjun Kapoor and siblings.


