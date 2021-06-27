 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 27 2021
Pakistan reports less than 1,000 coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

  • Authorities conduct 44,554 tests out of which 901 return positive.
  • Positivity ratio of Pakistan stands at 2.02%.
  • Pakistan loses 23 people to pandemic.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday, for the second consecutive day, reported less than 1,000 cases of coronavirus, as per statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Pakistan tested 44,544 for the infection in the last 24 hours, said the NCOC, out of which 901 turned out to be positive.

This brings the positivity ratio across the country to 2.02%.

Coronavirus - Infogram

Pakistan also lost 23 people to the pandemic over the past 24 hours. A day earlier, the country had reported 36 deaths from the virus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, since the pandemic began, now stands at 954,743 while the number of active cases in the country has increased to 32,341.

On the other hand, the number of people that have recovered from coronavirus on Sunday shot past 900,000 after more than 1,300 people recovered from COVID-19.

