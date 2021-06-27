Prince William and Prince Harry ‘were at each other’s throats’ at Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William’s reunion at Prince Philip’s funeral may have seemed cordial from afar, but things in reality were poles apart.



According to royal historian Robert Lacey, the feud between the warring brothers escalated beyond control following the televised funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

He wrote in a new article for the Daily Mail: "They started quarrelling again. There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said,” added the historical consultant to Netflix’s The Crown.

"There was no reconciliation, and no brotherly sit-down or 'mini summit' following Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17,” Lacey wrote.

"The conflict between Diana's two bitterly divided sons does not seem likely to end any time soon,” added Lacey.