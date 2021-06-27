Ali Zafar’s grandfather Mohammad Amin passes away

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar’s ‘Nana’ (grandfather) Mohammad Amin passed away late on Saturday.



The Mela Loot Liya singer turned to Twitter and shared the sad news with the fans.

Sharing throwback photos of Nana, Ali Zafar tweeted, “My Nana, Mohammad Amin, who I was very close to & has always been my idol since childhood- a self made man, who taught us the importance of hard work, honesty, compassion and care for others passed away today.”

Ali Zafar also paid rich tribute to his grandfather, saying “His life can’t be summed up in a few lines.”

He also urged his millions of fans to pray for his Nana. “Plz pray for his soul”.