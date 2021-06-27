 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh police officer suspended for alleged involvement in kidnapping for ransom

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

  • FIR says DSP in question took Rs200,000 from a man & later asked for an additional Rs25,000 from his family.
  • He has been suspended and the case has been forwarded to the anti-violent crime cell. 
  • Three other policemen were involved in the crime along with Farooqui. 

KARACHI: A high-ranking Sindh Police officer was found to be allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom, Geo News reported Sunday, citing a first information report (FIR) registered in this regard.

According to the FIR, the Deputy Superintendent of Police Faheem Farooqui was allegedly involved in kidnapping a man from a junk shop at Safoora Goth, using a police mobile without a number plate.

The FIR, registered at Sachal Goth Police Station against the complaint of shopkeeper Muhammad Bilal, further stated that Farooqui first took money from him and later called his family to ask for Rs25,000 as ransom.

Members of his family, who went to pay the ransom money, made a video of the officer. Once the video went viral, Sindh Police Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Operations ordered a probe into the matter and suspended Farooqi from his job. The case has been forwarded to the anti-violent crime cell of the police. 

During interrogation, Bilal told police that he was present at his shop on June 23. He had cash worth Rs200,000 at the shop which Farooqui, together with three other policemen, allegedly took from him. 

He added that Farooqui and his accomplices called his maternal uncle and asked for another Rs25,000 as ransom. 

More From Pakistan:

Grant used to try and pressure LHC bar association to speak against Justice Isa, claims secretary

Grant used to try and pressure LHC bar association to speak against Justice Isa, claims secretary
Bilawal 'unaware' of PPP's position in AJK: Fawad Chaudhry

Bilawal 'unaware' of PPP's position in AJK: Fawad Chaudhry
Separate budget for South Punjab will address its deprivations: FM Qureshi

Separate budget for South Punjab will address its deprivations: FM Qureshi
PPP will form govt in Azad Kashmir, vows Bilawal Bhutto

PPP will form govt in Azad Kashmir, vows Bilawal Bhutto
PM Imran Khan's OBL statement was a slip of tongue, clarifies Fawad Chaudhry

PM Imran Khan's OBL statement was a slip of tongue, clarifies Fawad Chaudhry
PM Imran Khan announces 'new records' set by Roshan Digital Account

PM Imran Khan announces 'new records' set by Roshan Digital Account
Pakistan reports less than 1,000 coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

Pakistan reports less than 1,000 coronavirus cases for second consecutive day
Millions of coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Pakistan next week

Millions of coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Pakistan next week
Telecom industry lists reasons why govt should reconsider taxing 5-minute calls

Telecom industry lists reasons why govt should reconsider taxing 5-minute calls

Pakistani health authorities refuse to allow placebo-controlled COVID-19 vaccine trials on 'ethical grounds'

Pakistani health authorities refuse to allow placebo-controlled COVID-19 vaccine trials on 'ethical grounds'
Bilawal likens PM Imran Khan to 'security risk' for stance on nuclear programme

Bilawal likens PM Imran Khan to 'security risk' for stance on nuclear programme

Residents of Bani Gala to soon benefit from new cricket ground

Residents of Bani Gala to soon benefit from new cricket ground

Latest

view all