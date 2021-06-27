Sindh police officer suspended for alleged involvement in kidnapping for ransom

FIR says DSP in question took Rs200,000 from a man & later asked for an additional Rs25,000 from his family.



He has been suspended and the case has been forwarded to the anti-violent crime cell.

Three other policemen were involved in the crime along with Farooqui.

KARACHI: A high-ranking Sindh Police officer was found to be allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom, Geo News reported Sunday, citing a first information report (FIR) registered in this regard.

According to the FIR, the Deputy Superintendent of Police Faheem Farooqui was allegedly involved in kidnapping a man from a junk shop at Safoora Goth, using a police mobile without a number plate.

The FIR, registered at Sachal Goth Police Station against the complaint of shopkeeper Muhammad Bilal, further stated that Farooqui first took money from him and later called his family to ask for Rs25,000 as ransom.

Members of his family, who went to pay the ransom money, made a video of the officer. Once the video went viral, Sindh Police Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Operations ordered a probe into the matter and suspended Farooqi from his job. The case has been forwarded to the anti-violent crime cell of the police.

During interrogation, Bilal told police that he was present at his shop on June 23. He had cash worth Rs200,000 at the shop which Farooqui, together with three other policemen, allegedly took from him.

He added that Farooqui and his accomplices called his maternal uncle and asked for another Rs25,000 as ransom.