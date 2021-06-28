Khloe Kardashian shares how she celebrated 37th birthday after split with Tristan Thompson

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has shared with her millions of fans about how she spent her special day, 37th birthday, after split with on/off boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter and thanked her fans for their love and sweet wishes and revealed she had the most ‘amazing’ birthday.

Khloe tweeted, “I had the most amazing birthday. I spent the entire day with my baby girl and then I ended the night in my pajamas, a glass of champagne and my beautiful family. Perfection!”

“Laughing the night away! Blessings to you all,” she concluded.

Khloe recently called it quits once again with Tristan Thompson over cheating allegations.

She also shunned Tristan Thompson's birthday post amid cheating accusations.