pakistan
Monday Jun 28 2021
AAAmna Amir

Indoor dining allowed at 50% capacity for vaccinated people: NCOC

Monday Jun 28, 2021

A waiter prepares tables at a Chinese restaurant catering to the growing Chinese population in Islamabad. — Reuters/File
The National Command and Operations Centre said Monday (NCOC) it had permitted restaurants to operate at 50% indoor capacity only for vaccinated individuals.

In a statement, the NCOC said indoor and outdoor dining had now been allowed till 11:59 pm, while indoor dining would be at 50% occupancy only for vaccinated individuals.

The development came during an NCOC session, with Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, the statement from the forum said.

The forum took a detailed review of the current disease situation in the country and made several decisions, which will be implemented from July 1-31, with a review on July 27.

Restaurant and hotel management would institute a mechanism for checking of vaccination certificates of guests and will also ensure vaccination of respective management and staff, the NCOC said, adding takeaways will be allowed 24/7.

The markets and business activities will continue till 10pm. However, essential services — petrol pumps, pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centre, milk shops, tandoors, and takeaways — are allowed to operate 24/7.

Four hundred people have been allowed to attend outdoor marriages, while indoor marriages have been permitted for only vaccinated individuals, with a cap of 200 people.

Wedding halls association and managements will institute a mechanism for checking of vaccination certificates of guests and will also ensure vaccination of respective staff, the NCOC said.

Shrines are allowed to re-open at the discretion of federating units, while adherence to strict COVID SOPs. Cinemas are allowed to re-open with strict COVID protocols for vaccinated individuals only till 01:00 AM.

Cinemas management will institute a mechanism for checking vaccination certificates of visitors and will also ensure vaccination of respective management and staff.

Broader lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment would continue and the NCOC will regularly share heat maps with federating units for implementation of lockdowns, the statement said.

A ban has been imposed on all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings including cultural, musical, religious, miscellaneous events.

Continuation of normal working hours for public and private offices with 100% attendance. The ban on contact sports — karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, kabaddi, and wrestling — will remain in place.

Gyms will reopen for only vaccinated people, while it is mandatory for the facility's staff members to get inoculated as well.

More to follow...

