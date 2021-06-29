 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
AFP

Pak vs Eng: Edgbaston ODI can feature as many as 19,000 fans in the stands

By
AFP

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Alex Hales was bowled attempting to sweep, England v Pakistan, only T20, Old Trafford, September 7, 2016. Photo: AFP
Alex Hales was bowled attempting to sweep, England v Pakistan, only T20, Old Trafford, September 7, 2016. Photo: AFP

The third ODI between Pakistan and England will be a spectacle to witness, especially for fans who get to see the action live, as organisers will allow 19,000 fans to attend the Edgbaston clash. 

The day-night contest, scheduled for July 13, has been permitted to host an 80% capacity crowd without social distancing requirements after it was confirmed as one of the government's pilot events to allow bigger crowds.

Earlier this month, Edgbaston held a pilot event at 70% capacity for England's second test against New Zealand, accommodating around 60,000 spectators across four days.

"It's fantastic for sport in the West Midlands that so many cricket fans will be able to enjoy another blockbuster fixture in England versus Pakistan at Edgbaston," Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston, said in a statement on Monday.

"The recent test match gave us a fantastic opportunity to build a new model for large-scale sporting events and I'm pleased to see elements of this first trial being carried forward for the Pakistan match."

All spectators aged 11 or older will be required to show a negative COVID-19 lateral flow test result or proof of a second vaccine dose at least two weeks before the match. 

More From Sports:

Coronavirus forces India to shift T20 World Cup to UAE

Coronavirus forces India to shift T20 World Cup to UAE
Younis Khan breaks silence on spat with Hassan Ali

Younis Khan breaks silence on spat with Hassan Ali
Hassan Ali crosses another milestone — only this time, on TikTok

Hassan Ali crosses another milestone — only this time, on TikTok
Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread

Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread
Babar Azam's open letter to Pakistani fans

Babar Azam's open letter to Pakistani fans
Pak vs Eng: England series benchmark to check Pakistan team's status before T20 World Cup, says Misbah

Pak vs Eng: England series benchmark to check Pakistan team's status before T20 World Cup, says Misbah
New Zealand hopeful of touring Pakistan before T20 World Cup

New Zealand hopeful of touring Pakistan before T20 World Cup
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 in England

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 in England

Hundreds in Larkana give Shahnawaz Dahani a hero's welcome

Hundreds in Larkana give Shahnawaz Dahani a hero's welcome

Residents of Bani Gala to soon benefit from new cricket ground

Residents of Bani Gala to soon benefit from new cricket ground
WATCH: When Babar Azam made his maiden World Cup century against New Zealand

WATCH: When Babar Azam made his maiden World Cup century against New Zealand
PSL 2021: Aaqib Javed disappointed with performance of Lahore Qalandars batsmen

PSL 2021: Aaqib Javed disappointed with performance of Lahore Qalandars batsmen

Latest

view all