Prince Harry's UK trip sends shockwaves across Palace: 'William in despair!'

Prince Harry is all set to unveil the statue of Princess Diana on July 1, amid his fallout with Prince William

Prince Harry has sent everyone in panic mode at the Buckingham Palace with his return to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex is all set to unveil the statue of Princess Diana on July 1, amid his fallout with brother Prince William. The feuding brothers will stand side-by-side in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden having all eyes on them.

According to royal expert Robert Lacey, “Top figures in Buckingham Palace are working flat out to bring an end to the present emergency – and make no mistake, they view it as little less than that.”

Expert Roya Nikkhah added, “Neither brothers are offering an olive branch. I fear it will be the same as at Prince Philip’s funeral. A nod of recognition, and that’s about it.”

Speaking to the Times, a close friend of William and Harry said the former is still upset over the controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, “William is still angry about it. It’s despair, as well as anger.”