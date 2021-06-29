Deepika Padukone is back on Instagram! See latest post here

Deepika Padukone is back on Instagram! Watch latest post here

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is back on social media after a two-month hiatus and fans cannot keep calm.

The 35-year-old star has made her Instagram come back with a hilarious post inspired by the 'expectations vs. reality' meme.

In the first photo, an active Deepika is seen indulging in yoga while in the second the actor is spotted sleeping soundlessly on the couch.

"Expectation v/s Reality," captions Deepika with a laughing emoticon.

Amongst millions of followers, a fan page was quick to comment on Deepika's hilarious photo.

"Finally we get a post after 69 days."

Another one added:" We Missed you Sunshine."

