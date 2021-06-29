Hareem Shah's mysterious PPP spouse news is a publicity stunt: Sindh minister Taimur Talpur

Sindh IT Minister has denied reports of being TikTok star Hareem Shah's mysterious husband from the PPP.



A day earlier, the Pakistani TikTok star said she had tied the knot with a PPP leader.

The internet sensation confirmed the news of her marriage to Geo.tv but kept details about her husband under wraps, saying she would soon unveil details about the wedding and her partner to her fans.

Soon after Shah's news, speculations on who her husband is started, with Talpur being one of the potential options.

The issue was raised in the Sindh Assembly as well. But Talpur denied the rumours, saying news of Shah's mysterious PPP husband was a "publicity stunt".

The rumours spread as the Sindh IT minister wears a Rolex watch which was also seen in a picture shared by the TikTok star showing the hands of a man and woman on her Instagram earlier.

The picture had sparked rumours of an engagement. It was later deleted.

“I think this news has no basis. The whole news is told by Hareem Shah herself,” Talpur said, adding that the whole party was looking for the PPP member who married Shah.

He said the news is based on lies and Shah did it to get attention as she was anonymous for a long time.