Monday Jun 28 2021
RSRabia Shaikh

Hareem Shah ties the knot, keeps details about husband under wraps

RSRabia Shaikh

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah has tied the knot to a Pakistan People’s Party leader, she confirmed on Monday.

The internet sensation confirmed the news of her marriage to Geo.tv but kept details about her husband under wraps.

Shah further said that she would soon unveil details about the wedding and her partners to her fans.

The news comes only days after she sparked rumours of an engagement with a photo of her hands showing off a diamond ring, with the caption reading, “Alhamdulilah.”

However, the post was taken down not long after she uploaded it.  

