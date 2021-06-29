Turkey further eases quarantine restrictions for Pakistani passengers

Police officers walk in front of Hagia Sophia, or Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters/Files

Pakistani passengers will be allowed to end quarantine on seventh day if negative COVID-19 test is received.

In case test comes positive, then decision will be taken by authorities as per the COVID-19 guidelines on quarantine time period.

Pakistani embassy says Turkish authorities at airports may ask passengers to isolate at private hotels.

ANKARA: Turkey on Tuesday revised its policy for travellers coming from Afghanistan and Pakistan, making a 10-day quarantine period mandatory but with the possibility of ending it in seven days if a negative coronavirus test is received on the seventh day.



According to the latest circular by the Ministry of Interior, dated June 28: "All passengers arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan, regardless of their vaccination or recovery status, must acquire a negative PCR test result within the last 72 hours to their boarding time and enter a 10-day quarantine," said a statement issued by the Pakistani mission in Ankara's Information Section.

The Pakistani mission said that the Turkish authorities have said that it will be possible to end the quarantine by the seventh day if their coronavirus "result is negative".

"In case they test positive, then decision will be taken by the authorities as per the COVID-19 guidelines in Turkey as regulated by the Ministry of Health," said the embassy.

Passengers may be asked to quarantine at private hotels

The Pakistani embassy also said that Turkish authorities at the airports may ask passengers to isolate at private hotels due to "limited capacity" government-run quarantine centres. It also said that the cost of the stay will have to be borne by the passengers.

"In case the passenger is quarantined at a government facility, there will be no financial implication on the passenger," said the mission.

Earlier, Turkey's coronavirus policy had made a 14-day quarantine mandatory for passengers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka at locations decided by the government of Turkey.