Christina Aguilera stands in support of Britney Spears: 'Its unacceptable'

Christina Aguilera turned to Twitter and shared a thoughtful statement in support of Britney Spears

American singer Christina Aguilera is showing support to Britney Spears amidst her conservatorship battle.

The 40-year-old Reflections singer turned to Twitter and shared a thoughtful statement in support of the Toxic crooner.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” wrote Aguilera.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” she went on to say.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly,” the singer continued.

Aguilera went on reiterate that “every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.”

“While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media,” she said.

“The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control,” she went on to say.

“To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world,” she concluded.



