Ranveer Singh drops jaws in head-to-toe Gucci: See Photos

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never fails to impress when it comes to fashion.
The actor, who is famous for his unique style sense, is advocating his reputation with a bold new look in an All-Gucci ensemble.
Ranveer dropped jaws on Wednesday as he turned to his very glamorous Instagram handle and donned a sky blue tracksuit with the monogram trench coat. The actor also accessorized his look with heavy gold jewelry and a dramatic long-haired wig.
"Alessandro, my beloved," captioned Ranveer as he gave a nod to the creative director of Gucci.
Friends including Alia Bhatt could not stop gawking at Ranveer's new look
"Oh! Oh! Oh!!," commented Alia with a fire emoticon while singer Himesh Reshammiya called the photos "historic."
Bestfriend Arjun Kapoor compared Ranveer's look with Jared Leto.
"Veer Leto," he commented with a heart emoticon.