Ranveer Singh drops jaws in head-to-toe Gucci: See Photos

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never fails to impress when it comes to fashion.

The actor, who is famous for his unique style sense, is advocating his reputation with a bold new look in an All-Gucci ensemble.





Ranveer dropped jaws on Wednesday as he turned to his very glamorous Instagram handle and donned a sky blue tracksuit with the monogram trench coat. The actor also accessorized his look with heavy gold jewelry and a dramatic long-haired wig.

"Alessandro, my beloved," captioned Ranveer as he gave a nod to the creative director of Gucci.







Friends including Alia Bhatt could not stop gawking at Ranveer's new look

"Oh! Oh! Oh!!," commented Alia with a fire emoticon while singer Himesh Reshammiya called the photos "historic."

Bestfriend Arjun Kapoor compared Ranveer's look with Jared Leto.

"Veer Leto," he commented with a heart emoticon.







