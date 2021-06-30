 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
APP

Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander passes away at 86 in Karachi

By
APP

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

President Wifaq Ul Madaris and prominent scholar Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander. — Geo Urdu
President Wifaq Ul Madaris and prominent scholar Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander. — Geo Urdu

  • The deceased was born in 1935 in District Abottabad's Kokal village.
  • He was serving as the senior Hadith Professor of Jamia Uloom-ul-Islamia Binori Town.
  • Army chief Gen Bajwa expresses heartfelt condolences on sad demise of religious scholar.

KARACHI: President Wifaq Ul Madaris and prominent scholar Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander passed away in Karachi at the age of 86 on Wednesday.

The deceased was born in 1935 in District Abottabad's Kokal village.

He was serving as the senior Hadith Professor of Jamia Uloom-ul-Islamia Binori Town, a spokesperson of Jamia Binori Town told APP.

Razzaq had been undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the metropolis for the past two weeks.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased was offered at 10pm at Jamia-ul-uloom Binori Town in Karachi.

Responding to the development, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the prominent scholar.

The governor prayed to Allah to give eternal peace to the departed soul and accept all his services for the cause of religion and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of the religious scholar. 

"May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen," the army chief said.

More From Pakistan:

Spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability, says COAS Gen Bajwa

Spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability, says COAS Gen Bajwa
FM Qureshi, Bilawal's NA fight moves to Twitter

FM Qureshi, Bilawal's NA fight moves to Twitter
WATCH: Pakistan Army successfully inducts first batch of VT-4 tanks

WATCH: Pakistan Army successfully inducts first batch of VT-4 tanks
Petrol price in Pakistan goes up by Rs2 starting July 1

Petrol price in Pakistan goes up by Rs2 starting July 1
Aiwan-e-Sadr joins list of few presidencies fully powered by green energy

Aiwan-e-Sadr joins list of few presidencies fully powered by green energy
WATCH: PM Imran Khan's full speech in the National Assembly

WATCH: PM Imran Khan's full speech in the National Assembly
It would be foolish for Pakistan to ask US to arbitrate on Kashmir: AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider

It would be foolish for Pakistan to ask US to arbitrate on Kashmir: AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider
'Reprehensible propaganda': FO rejects India's claim of Pakistan's involvement in Jammu drone attack

'Reprehensible propaganda': FO rejects India's claim of Pakistan's involvement in Jammu drone attack
'PM Imran Khan has made life a living hell for people in the name of Naya Pakistan': Bilawal

'PM Imran Khan has made life a living hell for people in the name of Naya Pakistan': Bilawal
Pakistan becomes TikTok's second largest market to have videos removed from Jan-March

Pakistan becomes TikTok's second largest market to have videos removed from Jan-March
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan: ISPR
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal terms Bilawal's statement on Shehbaz's absence from NA 'childish'

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal terms Bilawal's statement on Shehbaz's absence from NA 'childish'

Latest

view all