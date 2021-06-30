 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

FM Qureshi, Bilawal's NA fight moves to Twitter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Twitter/File
Photo collage showing Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Twitter/File

  • FM Qureshi and Bilawal had a heated NA debate today.
  • Bilawal had earlier suggested PM Imran tape Qureshi's calls.
  • Later, FM Qureshi and Bilawal took their NA fight to Twitter.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday took their National Assembly fight to Twitter after they were seemingly unable to wrap it up in the Parliament.

Bilawal, during today's NA session, had said: "I would like to request the prime minister to order the ISI to tape Shah Mahmood Qureshi's phone."

"When he used to be our foreign minister, he ran a campaign around the world to make him the prime minister, instead of Yousaf Raza Gillani," he added.

Related items

"That is why we sacked him from the post of foreign minister," added the PPP leader.

The foreign minister responded to the PPP leader's accusations, telling him that he also knew Bilawal "since he was a little kid".

He hit back at the PPP chairperson by referring to him as a "kid".

"I know you since you were a kid, and I also knew your parents as well," he added.

Later in the day, FM Qureshi, taking to Twitter, said let Pakistan remember that the PPP chairman had openly called for the tapping the phone of an elected parliamentarian, which was against democratic norms.

"Let Pakistan remember that today, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of National Assembly Human Rights Committee and preacher of democratic norms and traditions, openly called for phone tapping of an elected parliamentarian," he said.

"So much for fundamental rights, rule of law, and democracy," he added.

Quickly responding to the foreign minister, Bilawal said: "Let the record be clear that the Foreign Minister of Pakistan does not have a sense of humour."


More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Pakistan Army successfully inducts first batch of VT-4 tanks

WATCH: Pakistan Army successfully inducts first batch of VT-4 tanks
Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander passes away at 86 in Karachi

Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander passes away at 86 in Karachi
Petrol price in Pakistan goes up by Rs2 starting July 1

Petrol price in Pakistan goes up by Rs2 starting July 1
Aiwan-e-Sadr joins list of few presidencies fully powered by green energy

Aiwan-e-Sadr joins list of few presidencies fully powered by green energy
WATCH: PM Imran Khan's full speech in the National Assembly

WATCH: PM Imran Khan's full speech in the National Assembly
It would be foolish for Pakistan to ask US to arbitrate on Kashmir: AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider

It would be foolish for Pakistan to ask US to arbitrate on Kashmir: AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider
'Reprehensible propaganda': FO rejects India's claim of Pakistan's involvement in Jammu drone attack

'Reprehensible propaganda': FO rejects India's claim of Pakistan's involvement in Jammu drone attack
'PM Imran Khan has made life a living hell for people in the name of Naya Pakistan': Bilawal

'PM Imran Khan has made life a living hell for people in the name of Naya Pakistan': Bilawal
Pakistan becomes TikTok's second largest market to have videos removed from Jan-March

Pakistan becomes TikTok's second largest market to have videos removed from Jan-March
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan: ISPR
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal terms Bilawal's statement on Shehbaz's absence from NA 'childish'

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal terms Bilawal's statement on Shehbaz's absence from NA 'childish'
Why was PM Imran Khan's conversation with journalists during his Naran visit censored?

Why was PM Imran Khan's conversation with journalists during his Naran visit censored?

Latest

view all