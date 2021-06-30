FM Qureshi, Bilawal's NA fight moves to Twitter

Photo collage showing Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Twitter/File

FM Qureshi and Bilawal had a heated NA debate today.

Bilawal had earlier suggested PM Imran tape Qureshi's calls.

Later, FM Qureshi and Bilawal took their NA fight to Twitter.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday took their National Assembly fight to Twitter after they were seemingly unable to wrap it up in the Parliament.

Bilawal, during today's NA session, had said: "I would like to request the prime minister to order the ISI to tape Shah Mahmood Qureshi's phone."

"When he used to be our foreign minister, he ran a campaign around the world to make him the prime minister, instead of Yousaf Raza Gillani," he added.

"That is why we sacked him from the post of foreign minister," added the PPP leader.



The foreign minister responded to the PPP leader's accusations, telling him that he also knew Bilawal "since he was a little kid".

He hit back at the PPP chairperson by referring to him as a "kid".

"I know you since you were a kid, and I also knew your parents as well," he added.

Later in the day, FM Qureshi, taking to Twitter, said let Pakistan remember that the PPP chairman had openly called for the tapping the phone of an elected parliamentarian, which was against democratic norms.

"Let Pakistan remember that today, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of National Assembly Human Rights Committee and preacher of democratic norms and traditions, openly called for phone tapping of an elected parliamentarian," he said.

"So much for fundamental rights, rule of law, and democracy," he added.

Quickly responding to the foreign minister, Bilawal said: "Let the record be clear that the Foreign Minister of Pakistan does not have a sense of humour."



