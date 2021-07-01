Bahawalpur: Woman kills ex-husband, sister-in-law upon getting divorced

Photo: File.

Woman allegedly kills her husband, sister-in-law while they were sleeping.

Accused used a sharp weapon to kill the victims, say police.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against her.

BAHAWALPUR: A woman has allegedly killed her ex-husband and his sister after she was unable to bear the pain of getting divorced, police said Thursday.

According to the police, the woman — identified as Kulsoom — was divorced by her ex-husband Mustafa Qadeer in Bahawalpur’s Basti Gadran area a day ago.

Unable to accept the decision of her husband, the accused killed him and as well as his sister Sajida with a sharp weapon while they were asleep.



Police said that after receiving information about the incident, they took immediate action and arrested the accused. A first information report (FIR) has also been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, the murder weapon has also been recovered from the site of the incident.