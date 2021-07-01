Bahawalpur: Woman kills ex-husband, sister-in-law upon getting divorced

Thursday Jul 01, 2021
BAHAWALPUR: A woman has allegedly killed her ex-husband and his sister after she was unable to bear the pain of getting divorced, police said Thursday.
According to the police, the woman — identified as Kulsoom — was divorced by her ex-husband Mustafa Qadeer in Bahawalpur’s Basti Gadran area a day ago.
Unable to accept the decision of her husband, the accused killed him and as well as his sister Sajida with a sharp weapon while they were asleep.
Police said that after receiving information about the incident, they took immediate action and arrested the accused. A first information report (FIR) has also been registered against the accused.
Meanwhile, the murder weapon has also been recovered from the site of the incident.