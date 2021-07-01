 
Thursday Jul 01 2021
Experts weigh in on Britney Spears’s plan to ‘continue fighting’ conservatorship

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Experts recently got candid about Britney Spears’s plans to continue fighting for the termination of her conservatorship.

The singer’s future plans have been brought forward in a report by sources close to People magazine.

According to the claim by a source, Britney intends to fight long and hard for her rights and refuses to accept any kind of court appointed conservatorship to dictate her life choices.

The insider was quoted telling the outlet, “Britney was very nervous about speaking in front of the judge, but this is her life — and she wants big changes.”

