Teenager kills 9-year-old boy for dropping kulfi

Thursday Jul 01, 2021
FAISALABAD: A 9-year-old boy was killed in Faisalabad after a 14-year-old boy hit him with a brick for dropping his kulfi, Geo News reported Thursday.
According to the police, the incident — which took place a day ago — claimed the life of 9-year-old Ayan who got severely injured after being hit with a brick. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while receiving treatment.
Police added that 14-year-old Ali Hassan, together with his brother Ali Hasnain, had hit the child with a brick after he dropped his kulfi.
The two minors involved in the incident have been taken into custody, while a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused. An investigation is underway, the police said.