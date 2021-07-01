 
Teenager kills 9-year-old boy for dropping kulfi

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

  • Per police, the child was hit with a brick after which he was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
  • Police added that 14-year-old Ali Hassan, together with his brother Ali Hasnain, had allegedly hit the boy. 
  • The two minors involved in the incident have been taken into custody.

FAISALABAD: A 9-year-old boy was killed in Faisalabad after a 14-year-old boy hit him with a brick for dropping his kulfi, Geo News reported Thursday.

According to the police, the incident — which took place a day ago — claimed the life of 9-year-old Ayan who got severely injured after being hit with a brick. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while receiving treatment. 

Police added that 14-year-old Ali Hassan, together with his brother Ali Hasnain, had hit the child with a brick after he dropped his kulfi. 

The two minors involved in the incident have been taken into custody, while a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused. An investigation is underway, the police said. 

