entertainment
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

John Cena open to starting family

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

John Cena is open to the idea of having kids since tying the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh.

Speaking to The Sun, the WWE star opened up about wanting to have a family, which was something he struggled with when he was in a relationship with Nikki Bella. 

One of the alleged reasons why the F9 actor and Nikki called off their wedding, and parted ways in 2018, was because of John's unwillingness to start a family.

However, that seems to have changed when he admitted that he has become wiser and can now look into starting a family of his own. 

"I'm a little bit older, a bit wiser," he said. 

"I'm realising there is life and life exists and it's beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we'll see."

