Judicial commission formed to probe Usman Kakar's death

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Nazir Ahmad Langu are part of the judicial commission.

Commission has been tasked to find out the cause of Kakar's death and submit a report within 30 days.

Usman Kakar, a senior leader of the PkMAP, had passed away on June 21 in Karachi.

The Balochistan government on Thursday formed a judicial commission to investigate the death of senator Usman Khan Kakar of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

The additional secretary of the home department, in a notification, said the Balochistan government has set up a judicial commission comprising two judges — Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Nazir Ahmad Langu from the Balochistan High Court — after approval from the court's chief justice.

The judicial commission, which has been established under the Balochistan Tribunals of Inquiries Ordinance, 1969, has been tasked to find out the cause of Kakar's death and submit a report within 30 days.

The development comes four days after the Balochistan government had proposed the formation of a judicial commission to probe the death of senator Kakar.



Senators demand probe

At the time of his death, it had been reported by Information-Secretary PkMAP Reza Mohammad Reza said that Kakar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi after a fall.

Several senators from both sides of the divide had paid tributes to the late senator in a session of the parliament and the House adopted a unanimous resolution expressing profound grief over Kakar’s demise.

Former deputy chairman and PPP Senator Salim Mandviwalla said Kakar’s son and other family members told him at the hospital in Karachi that they want to find out the actual cause of death and whether he has been murdered.

The PPP senator said that the surgeon, who had come from Quetta, told him that the kind of head injury and blood clotting that was seen in Kakar's head "is not possible from falling down".

He said his family members want his postmortem and that he was alone at home at the time of the incident.

Autopsy reveals no signs of torture

According to the autopsy report, a copy of which is available with Geo News, no signs of torture was found on Kakar's body. The only marks found on the body were from surgery and intravenous (IV) cannulation during his treatment at the hospital.

The actual cause of death was to be declared in a pathology report, for which several samples were collected from the body.

After the completion of the autopsy, Kakar's body was handed over to his family to carry out the burial.



Kakar's family said that they will get the pathological samples counter-checked.