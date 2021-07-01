Kanye West spotted with four children at Mexico airport

Kanye West was on Wednesday spotted at an airport in Mexico with his four children.

According to reports, the rapper and his children were getting ready to board a flight back to Los Angeles.

The picture showed Kanye sitting on an luggage conveyor belt with North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm.

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year. The divorce came months after Kanye contested US presidential election.

The rapper recently receive birthday greetings from Kim Kardashians and her sisters despite his split with his wife.



