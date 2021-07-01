 
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West spotted with four children at Mexico airport

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Kanye West was on Wednesday spotted at an airport in Mexico with his four children.

According to reports, the rapper and his children  were getting ready to board a flight back to Los Angeles.

The picture showed Kanye sitting on an luggage conveyor belt with North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm.

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year. The divorce came months after Kanye contested US presidential election.

The rapper recently receive birthday greetings from Kim Kardashians and her sisters despite his split with his wife.


