Toofan's first track 'Todun Taak' out now: Watch here

The first track of actor Farhan Akhtar's film Toofan is out and it is full of energy.

The sports drama, which is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s has dropped a powerful rap Todun Taak this Friday.

The song narrates the intense training taken by Farhan Akhtar to become a boxing champion. The track is crooned by D'Evil and composed by Dub Sharma.

Both Farhan and Mrunal took to their Twitter handles on Friday to officially drop the song.

“Ek ki nahin, ye un sab ki kahani hai jinhone zindagi mein na rukne ki thaani hain (This is the story of all those people who are determined to never stop). #TodunTaak song out now.”

